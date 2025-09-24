European Markets Face Resistance Despite Commodities Surge

European stocks experienced a downward shift on Wednesday, as resistance mounted against rallies in commodity and defense sectors. Notably, heavyweight healthcare and luxury names exerted pressure on the market. As a result, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.2%, with mixed performances across regional bourses. The French benchmark was particularly hard-hit, dropping 0.6%.

Amidst the losses, the basic resource sector observed a notable gain of 1.8%, fueled by a surge in copper prices, which reached a 15-month high. Concurrently, crude prices spiked to a three-week high, leading to a 1.5% increase in the energy sector. Anglo American saw a significant rise of 4.7% after Endiama's bid for a stake in their De Beers diamond unit.

Defense stocks, such as Rheinmetall, Hensoldt, and SAAB, experienced gains of between 3% and 8%, following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine's potential to reclaim land from Russia. However, declines in luxury stocks like LVMH and Hermes, which fell 1.5%, and a 0.6% drop in healthcare stocks, including AstraZeneca and Roche, constrained STOXX 600 progress.