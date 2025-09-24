Left Menu

European Markets Face Resistance Despite Commodities Surge

European stocks faced challenges on Wednesday as gains in commodity and defense sectors were balanced by declines in healthcare and luxury brands. The STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% lower amid mixed regional results. Investor focus remained on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest statements and their implications for future rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:24 IST
European Markets Face Resistance Despite Commodities Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks experienced a downward shift on Wednesday, as resistance mounted against rallies in commodity and defense sectors. Notably, heavyweight healthcare and luxury names exerted pressure on the market. As a result, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.2%, with mixed performances across regional bourses. The French benchmark was particularly hard-hit, dropping 0.6%.

Amidst the losses, the basic resource sector observed a notable gain of 1.8%, fueled by a surge in copper prices, which reached a 15-month high. Concurrently, crude prices spiked to a three-week high, leading to a 1.5% increase in the energy sector. Anglo American saw a significant rise of 4.7% after Endiama's bid for a stake in their De Beers diamond unit.

Defense stocks, such as Rheinmetall, Hensoldt, and SAAB, experienced gains of between 3% and 8%, following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine's potential to reclaim land from Russia. However, declines in luxury stocks like LVMH and Hermes, which fell 1.5%, and a 0.6% drop in healthcare stocks, including AstraZeneca and Roche, constrained STOXX 600 progress.

