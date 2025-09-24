Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate World Food India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The prestigious event will highlight India's food processing prowess, food sustainability, and the production of nutritious, organic foods.

As part of the event, over Rs 770 crore in credit-linked support will be available for approximately 26,000 beneficiaries. This is under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme for food processing micro projects amounting to over Rs 2,510 crore. The event will feature CEO roundtables, technical sessions, exhibitions, and various business engagements including B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings. International exposure is marked with participation from 21 exhibiting countries and 150 international participants.

World Food India 2025 will also feature a range of thematic sessions on topics such as India's position as a Global Food Processing Hub, sustainability, and innovations in the sector. Key discussions will address the growing pet food industry, processed foods for nutritional health, plant-based foods, nutraceuticals, and specialty foods. The event will host 14 themed pavilions and is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors.