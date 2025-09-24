Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate World Food India 2025

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate World Food India 2025 in New Delhi, showcasing India's food processing strengths. The event, from September 25-28, includes significant financial backing for micro projects and features international participation, thematic sessions, and diverse business interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:36 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate World Food India 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The prestigious event will highlight India's food processing prowess, food sustainability, and the production of nutritious, organic foods.

As part of the event, over Rs 770 crore in credit-linked support will be available for approximately 26,000 beneficiaries. This is under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme for food processing micro projects amounting to over Rs 2,510 crore. The event will feature CEO roundtables, technical sessions, exhibitions, and various business engagements including B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings. International exposure is marked with participation from 21 exhibiting countries and 150 international participants.

World Food India 2025 will also feature a range of thematic sessions on topics such as India's position as a Global Food Processing Hub, sustainability, and innovations in the sector. Key discussions will address the growing pet food industry, processed foods for nutritional health, plant-based foods, nutraceuticals, and specialty foods. The event will host 14 themed pavilions and is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors.

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025