California's Legal Battle Against Deregulation and Environmental Deception

California Attorney General Rob Bonta remains resolute in his commitment to challenge environmental deregulation by the Trump administration. Speaking during the 'Climate Frontlines' show in New York, he asserted California's readiness to file lawsuits against actions deemed harmful to the state and its citizens.

Bonta has criticized the administration's fossil fuel stance and its neglecting of climate science. He emphasized California's focus on potential legal violations by federal agencies, including the Administrative Procedure Act. Earlier this week, Bonta led a coalition opposing the EPA's move to rescind a crucial greenhouse gas finding.

Bonta's legal strategies extend to targeting major fossil fuel companies like Exxon Mobil over alleged deceptive practices about plastic recycling, while also expressing concern about the health effects of ultra-processed foods, which remain under investigation by his office.

