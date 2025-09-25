Eurozone Bond Yields Rising Amidst Volatility Easing

Amid easing rate volatility, Eurozone government bond yields saw a minor rise on Thursday. This comes as expectations strengthen for the European Central Bank to keep rates unchanged until 2026. Germany's key 10-year bond yield increased by one basis point, standing at 2.76%.

With traders pricing in a 40% chance of rate cuts by July, predictions suggest a potential decrease in the depo rate to 1.75%, with key rates possibly at 1.97% by the end of 2026. Despite this, consumer sentiment in Germany could show slight improvements as October approaches, though it remains negative.

In a stable U.S. Treasury market, the 10-year yield remained flat at 4.15% in early London trades. Meanwhile, France's OAT yields saw a marginal rise, prompted by impending union-led strikes demanding policy change against austerity measures set by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's predecessor.

