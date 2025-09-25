Soybean Trade Stalemate: U.S.-China Talks at a Crossroads

China has called on the United States to eliminate what it deems unreasonable tariffs to facilitate the expansion of bilateral trade. The request came amid ongoing discussions about potential soybean purchases from the U.S., as China remains the world's largest buyer of the crop.

Currently, China has not secured any U.S. soybean shipments from this autumn's harvest, opting instead for South American sources. This decision jeopardizes billions of dollars in sales for American farmers due to unresolved trade tensions, which have effectively blocked exports to China.

Earlier this week, Chinese negotiator Li Chenggang met with political and business figures in the U.S. Midwest amidst speculation that China might resume soybean purchases. However, ongoing technical disagreements could hinder progress in up-and-coming trade discussions, slated to continue at the U.S. Treasury.

