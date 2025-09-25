Amazon's UK Grocery Retreat: A Hard Lesson in British Retail

Amazon has pulled back from its ambitious plans to dominate the UK's grocery market with physical stores, marking a significant setback for the retail giant. Announced this week, Amazon will close its remaining 19 Amazon Fresh outlets in Britain, following the earlier closure of its first-ever cashier-free store in west London.

Despite having one of the strongest footholds in the global market, Amazon found the British food retail scene challenging to navigate, suffering from the intense local competition and a unique sales environment. With major players like Tesco and Sainsbury's controlling a significant portion of the market, Amazon struggled to secure even a 1% share.

Looking to leverage its online strengths, Amazon plans to expand its UK online grocery delivery through partnerships with local supermarkets. This pivot aims to capitalize on the growing shift towards e-commerce, although experts remain skeptical about the projected growth rates for the online grocery segment in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)