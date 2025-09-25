Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Import Curbs on Yellow Peas Impacting Farmers

The Supreme Court has requested a government response to a PIL about restricting yellow pea imports. These imports, intended as a substitute for traditional pulses, are harming Indian farmers' livelihoods. A farmers' body urges restricting imports to protect local agriculture, citing health concerns and market impact from cheap, duty-free imports.

The Supreme Court has engaged with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to limit yellow pea imports into India, a product increasingly used as a replacement for traditional pulses. The yellow peas, sourced chiefly from countries like Canada, the US, and Australia, are cheaper and threaten the livelihoods of local farmers.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh has urged the government to consider the farmers' plight. Prashant Bhushan, representing 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', emphasized that import restrictions would prevent market shortages and potential health issues associated with the peas, often used as animal feed abroad, impacting consumers.

The court heard arguments highlighting how the low import prices undercut the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for local producers of pulses like tur dal. With expert bodies, including the agriculture ministry, weighing against unrestricted imports, the PIL urges policy shifts to bolster domestic production and ensure fair pricing.

