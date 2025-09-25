Empowering Women: Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana Launch

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini officially launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, aimed at providing financial aid to women in need across the state. The launch took place with much fanfare at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, featuring a mobile app for easy registration.

The scheme, with a substantial budgetary allocation of Rs 5,000 crore, promises Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women aged 23-60, from families earning up to Rs 1 lakh annually. The initiative was launched to coincide with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, underscoring the government's dedication to women's upliftment.

Saini highlighted the program's ease of use, noting that applications, verification, and grievances would be managed via the mobile app. This move aligns with the government's vision of economic empowerment for women. The launch also included the opening of new health projects valued at Rs 326.25 crore, cementing Haryana's commitment to comprehensive development.