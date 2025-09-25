Left Menu

Empowering Women: Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana Launch

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana to provide eligible women financial assistance of Rs 2,100 monthly. The scheme targets women aged 23-60 from families earning up to Rs 1 lakh annually. The government aims to empower women financially and socially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:59 IST
Empowering Women: Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini officially launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, aimed at providing financial aid to women in need across the state. The launch took place with much fanfare at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, featuring a mobile app for easy registration.

The scheme, with a substantial budgetary allocation of Rs 5,000 crore, promises Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women aged 23-60, from families earning up to Rs 1 lakh annually. The initiative was launched to coincide with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, underscoring the government's dedication to women's upliftment.

Saini highlighted the program's ease of use, noting that applications, verification, and grievances would be managed via the mobile app. This move aligns with the government's vision of economic empowerment for women. The launch also included the opening of new health projects valued at Rs 326.25 crore, cementing Haryana's commitment to comprehensive development.

TRENDING

1
Merz Calls for NATO's Firm Stance Against Airspace Violations

Merz Calls for NATO's Firm Stance Against Airspace Violations

 Germany
2
RBI Ushers in a New Era: Diversifying Digital Payment Security Beyond OTP

RBI Ushers in a New Era: Diversifying Digital Payment Security Beyond OTP

 India
3
Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack

Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack

 Ukraine
4
Sebi Cracks Down on Seacoast for Financial Fraud and Misrepresentation

Sebi Cracks Down on Seacoast for Financial Fraud and Misrepresentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025