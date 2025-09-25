Left Menu

RJIT Unveils Advanced Drone Lab for Future Warfare Tech

The Rustamji Institute of Technology (RJIT) in Tekanpur has launched a state-of-the-art drone lab, focusing on drone technology and defense preparedness. Inspired by lessons from Operation Sindoor, the initiative aims to match global standards set by countries like China, Turkey, and Israel in modern warfare applications.

The Rustamji Institute of Technology (RJIT), operated by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has launched a cutting-edge drone laboratory. This initiative marks a significant step in advancing drone technology and defense capabilities, learning from Operation Sindoor, and aiming to match global standards in drone warfare established by nations like China, Turkey, and Israel.

The drone lab, a pioneering venture in India, will allow students to delve into areas such as drone design, weaponization, jamming systems, and AI integration in warfare contexts. RJIT Principal Prashant Jain emphasized the institute's unique position, given that it is managed by the BSF, with half of its seats reserved for the children of BSF and other Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

Looking forward, Jain outlined a comprehensive five-year plan for RJIT, highlighting advancements in drone and automobile technologies, with an eventual expansion into robotics and artificial intelligence. The institution, established to provide technical education to the wards of BSF personnel deployed in remote areas, stands as a testament to the BSF's commitment to educational advancement.

