KisanKonnect Reels in Rs 72 Crore to Expand Farm-to-Fork Initiatives

Farm-to-fork D2C brand KisanKonnect announced on Thursday that it has raised Rs 72 crore in its Pre-Series B funding round. The round was led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures, providing the company with a financial boost to expand its digital and offline presence.

In addition to Bajaj Finserv Ventures, other notable participants in this funding round included Mistry Ventures, Desai Brothers, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family. These investors continued to show strong support with follow-on investments, according to a statement by KisanKonnect.

Co-founder Vivek Nirmal stated that the company has developed proprietary tech tools and strong farmer partnerships that revolutionize the logistics of perishables into a scalable and consumer-friendly model. This fundraise aims to further enhance their technology stack, deepen their farmer network, and amplify their digital and offline presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)