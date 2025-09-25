Left Menu

Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh distributed free assistive devices including wheelchairs and hearing aids to nearly 100 senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Bawana. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's 'Antyodaya' vision, enhancing welfare and support for the elderly community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:44 IST
Ravinder Indraj Singh
  Country:
  • India

In a crucial move towards inclusivity, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh distributed free assistive devices to nearly 100 senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Bawana. The event marked by the distribution of wheelchairs, walkers, and hearing aids reflects the government's commitment to supporting the elderly community.

The initiative held at Panchayat Bhawan in Nangal Thakran was part of the Sewa Pakhwada, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Singh reiterated the Delhi government's dedication to the welfare of seniors, emphasizing the vision of 'Antyodaya' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach the last person in society.

In addition to distributing assistive devices, Singh announced the allocation of pension benefits to 50,000 additional senior citizens and inaugurated the Savitribai Phule Old Age Home in Paschim Vihar, a facility offering accommodation for 96 residents. Singh encouraged eligible seniors to avail themselves of the department's benefits, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance their quality of life.

