Swami Vivekananda's Teachings For Gen Z: 'Living The Vivekananda Way' Unveiled

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled "Living The Vivekananda Way - Practical Spirituality For Modern India" at a Delhi University event on Thursday. Authored by Ananya Awasthi and Nikhil Yadav, the book seeks to render the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda relevant for the younger generation.

Pradhan congratulated the young authors, highlighting that the work distills Vivekananda's teachings of the Vedas and Upanishads into practical insights for today. Emphasizing the core inspiration for Gen Z, the minister asserted the contemporary significance of Vivekananda's principles.

Also speaking at the function, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief in Vivekananda's vision for youth empowerment. Singh endorsed the philosophy, expressing faith in the enduring impact of Vivekananda's teachings on the nation's future.

