PNB Branch Manager Arrested in Multi-Crore Loan Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the branch manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and another individual were apprehended on charges of embezzling more than Rs 12 crore through fraudulent loan accounts, according to officials on Thursday.

The allegations, initially brought forward by the Chief General Manager of PNB's Ayodhya circle office, revealed that Mahesh Tripathi, along with eight colleagues, orchestrated a scheme involving the creation of multiple false loan accounts and forged documents to siphon off vast sums of money.

Subsequent investigations substantiated these claims, with around 46 fake loan accounts accounting for Rs 8.09 crore and another 40 Mudra loan accounts misappropriating Rs 3.93 crore. The involvement of PSP Construction Company, led by Samarjeet Singh, is also under scrutiny as both culprits await court proceedings.

