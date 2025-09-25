Impending U.S. Government Shutdown Threatens Financial Markets and Economy
The potential for a U.S. government shutdown next week is escalating as bipartisan talks stall over federal funding. A prolonged shutdown could disrupt economic data reports and affect financial markets by limiting regulatory operations. IPOs may also stall due to the impaired functions of the SEC.
The possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown looms larger as congressional Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked on federal funding solutions.
A shutdown could significantly affect financial markets by restricting regulatory operations and delaying critical economic data releases, unlike past shutdowns that had lesser impacts. Analysts suggest that delayed economic reports could influence Federal Reserve decisions, further affecting market predictions.
Extended shutdowns would severely limit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ability to approve IPOs, potentially stalling market gains. Meanwhile, some regulatory bodies may face workforce reductions, hindering economic oversight capabilities, but banking regulators will continue to operate due to their independent funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.
Govt promoting food processing sector; PLI scheme and mega food parks boosted growth: PM Modi at World Food India summit.
India is consistently contributing to global food security: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.
Capacity of food processing sector rises 20 times in last 10 year, says PM Modi at World Food India summit.