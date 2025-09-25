Impending U.S. Government Shutdown Threatens Financial Markets and Economy

The possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown looms larger as congressional Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked on federal funding solutions.

A shutdown could significantly affect financial markets by restricting regulatory operations and delaying critical economic data releases, unlike past shutdowns that had lesser impacts. Analysts suggest that delayed economic reports could influence Federal Reserve decisions, further affecting market predictions.

Extended shutdowns would severely limit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ability to approve IPOs, potentially stalling market gains. Meanwhile, some regulatory bodies may face workforce reductions, hindering economic oversight capabilities, but banking regulators will continue to operate due to their independent funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)