India's Fighter Jet Plans: No Talks of French Engines, GE-414 Favored

In a measured response to speculative reports, HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil has provided clarity on India's fighter jet engine plans. He confirmed that there is no current discussion regarding the incorporation of French engines in India's LCM Mk2 aircraft. The advanced jets are set to be powered by the American-made GE-414 engines.

Addressing the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, DK Sunil expressed confidence that these would not affect ongoing negotiations with General Electric. "Our negotiations are at an advanced stage with GE," he noted, highlighting six rounds of discussions with the multinational conglomerate and scheduled meetings in the United States to further progress the deal.

The Ministry of Defence has signed a significant contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the procurement of 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft, enhancing India's indigenous defense capabilities. This contract, valued at over Rs. 62,370 crore, reflects India's strategic focus on self-reliance, with a robust domestic vendor base and job creation expected to benefit the aerospace sector substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)