Left Menu

SJVN's Ambitious Leap: Record-breaking Power Generation and Rs 12,000 Crore Investment

State-owned SJVN plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore in capital expenditure for FY26, aiming for a 13,090 MU electricity generation target. It reported highest-ever generation of 10,647 MU. Key achievements include record outputs from its Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur hydro power stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:04 IST
SJVN's Ambitious Leap: Record-breaking Power Generation and Rs 12,000 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN is charting an ambitious path with a planned investment of Rs 12,000 crore in capital expenditure for fiscal year 2026. The company aims to generate 13,090 million units (MU) of electricity, showcasing its growth prospects in the energy sector.

In a significant achievement, SJVN recorded its highest-ever generation of 10,647 MU from all its operational projects. This marks a substantial milestone in its operational history, reflecting its commitment to expanding energy production.

The company's notable achievements during the first quarter include generating 3,681.60 MU, with revenues touching Rs 822.4 crore and profits after tax at Rs 258.51 crore. Highlights include record-breaking outputs from the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eastern Railway Enhances Durga Puja Commuter Services

Eastern Railway Enhances Durga Puja Commuter Services

 India
2
New Beginnings: Juan Ayuso's Journey with Lidl-Trek Begins

New Beginnings: Juan Ayuso's Journey with Lidl-Trek Begins

 Global
3
Sangakkara Steps Up: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals

Sangakkara Steps Up: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals

 India
4
Navigating Uncertainty: The Global Workforce Dilemma

Navigating Uncertainty: The Global Workforce Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025