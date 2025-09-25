SJVN's Ambitious Leap: Record-breaking Power Generation and Rs 12,000 Crore Investment

State-owned SJVN is charting an ambitious path with a planned investment of Rs 12,000 crore in capital expenditure for fiscal year 2026. The company aims to generate 13,090 million units (MU) of electricity, showcasing its growth prospects in the energy sector.

In a significant achievement, SJVN recorded its highest-ever generation of 10,647 MU from all its operational projects. This marks a substantial milestone in its operational history, reflecting its commitment to expanding energy production.

The company's notable achievements during the first quarter include generating 3,681.60 MU, with revenues touching Rs 822.4 crore and profits after tax at Rs 258.51 crore. Highlights include record-breaking outputs from the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station.

