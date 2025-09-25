Iran's Transparent Nuclear Ambitions: Eslami's Assurance

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami reaffirmed on Thursday that Tehran will persist with its nuclear program, which he described as open to international scrutiny during a nuclear forum in Moscow.

Eslami, also Iran's nuclear chief, emphasized that the country's nuclear path is fully transparent, supported by the most stringent inspections. He insisted that Iran would not deviate from its goals.

Amidst accusations from Western governments that Iran is pursuing a nuclear bomb, a claim Tehran denies, Moscow, maintaining close ties with Iran, condemned recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the U.S.