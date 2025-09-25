Left Menu

Bombay High Court Overturns Fraud Declaration Against Naresh Goyal by Bank of India

The Bombay High Court nullified Bank of India's decision to label Jet Airways owner Naresh Goyal's account as 'fraud'. Justice R. I. Chagla's ruling also negated related actions, including any communication with Central agencies. This judgement highlights issues of procedural fairness and natural justice in financial fraud declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:49 IST
Bombay High Court Overturns Fraud Declaration Against Naresh Goyal by Bank of India
Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has delivered a landmark verdict, annulling the Bank of India's declaration of Jet Airways owner Naresh Goyal's account as 'fraud'. This decision by Justice R. I. Chagla effectively nullifies all subsequent actions precipitated by the fraud label, including reports sent to Central agencies.

Naresh Goyal had contested the Bank of India's classification of his account as fraudulent, claiming the decision violated principles of natural justice due to the lack of a hearing. The plea argued that such a designation would unjustly restrict Jet Airways and its directors from accessing financial services, thus endangering future business prospects.

According to documents, the Joint Lenders Forum had previously decided against any action following a Forensic Audit Report's findings, which cleared Goyal of wrongdoing. Despite this, the Bank later issued conflicting show-cause notices, failing to provide critical documents requested by Goyal. The court's verdict, therefore, highlights significant procedural oversights in the Bank's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to Dominant Win Over India in World Cup Warm-Up

Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to Dominant Win Over India in World Cu...

 India
2
Leadership Shifts Amidst Turbulence: Wayanad Congress in Crisis

Leadership Shifts Amidst Turbulence: Wayanad Congress in Crisis

 India
3
India's Defence Sector Boost: 'Made in India' at Center Stage

India's Defence Sector Boost: 'Made in India' at Center Stage

 India
4
Nicolas Sarkozy: A Fall from Power

Nicolas Sarkozy: A Fall from Power

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025