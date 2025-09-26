Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global shipping companies are forging ahead with substantial commercial vessel orders from Chinese shipyards. This decision comes despite the imposition of new U.S. port fees designed to counter China's maritime influence, according to a recent report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

CSIS's analysis, based on S&P Global data, highlights that during the first eight months of 2025, Chinese shipyards captured 53% of global ship orders by tonnage. This level mirrors the figures from 2023, before the U.S. Trade Representative initiated a maritime probe leading to the fees. CSIS fellow Brian Hart notes that the new policies have yet to divert ship orders away from China significantly.

As of October 14, ships linked to China will incur port fees in the U.S., with costs potentially exceeding $1 million for large vessels. This U.S. initiative aims to bolster domestic shipbuilding and counter China's naval and commercial ships' burgeoning influence. However, revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry amid China's dominance remains an uphill battle.