Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Despite new U.S. port fees aimed at curbing China's maritime power, global shipping companies are still placing significant orders with Chinese shipyards. A recent report shows China secured 53% of global ship orders by tonnage in early 2025, maintaining its dominance. U.S. efforts to rejuvenate domestic shipbuilding face significant challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shipping companies are forging ahead with substantial commercial vessel orders from Chinese shipyards. This decision comes despite the imposition of new U.S. port fees designed to counter China's maritime influence, according to a recent report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

CSIS's analysis, based on S&P Global data, highlights that during the first eight months of 2025, Chinese shipyards captured 53% of global ship orders by tonnage. This level mirrors the figures from 2023, before the U.S. Trade Representative initiated a maritime probe leading to the fees. CSIS fellow Brian Hart notes that the new policies have yet to divert ship orders away from China significantly.

As of October 14, ships linked to China will incur port fees in the U.S., with costs potentially exceeding $1 million for large vessels. This U.S. initiative aims to bolster domestic shipbuilding and counter China's naval and commercial ships' burgeoning influence. However, revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry amid China's dominance remains an uphill battle.

