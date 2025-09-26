Nationwide Strike at Canada Post Demands Modernization

Canada Post workers launched a nationwide strike on Thursday, following a government directive demanding the postal service undertake a significant transformation to enhance its financial health and modernize its operations, said the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

In an immediate response to what it described as a government attack, the union announced, 'All CUPW members at Canada Post are on strike.' Canada Post confirmed the cessation of its operations and warned customers of impending delays.

The Canadian government instructed the postal service to embark on fundamental changes, citing 'unsustainable' financial losses and operational constraints as critical issues. The government emphasized that Canada Post is 'effectively insolvent' and that transformative actions are essential to ensure its future viability, as well as maintaining services relied upon by Canadians.

(With inputs from agencies.)