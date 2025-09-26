Japan and US Forge $550 Billion Investment Deal
Japan's finance ministry is establishing an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion investment package with the US. The package targets sectors including chips, metals, and pharmaceuticals. The Japan Bank for International Cooperation will offer financial support for overseas expansions.
Japan's finance ministry announced plans to create an investment facility within a state-owned development bank to bolster a substantial $550 billion investment package forged with the United States. This initiative follows a memorandum of understanding between Tokyo and Washington, detailing the investment across multiple vital sectors.
The comprehensive package aims to channel investments into key areas such as semiconductor manufacturing, metals, pharmaceuticals, energy, and shipbuilding. The target timeline for these investments is set for completion by January 2029, aligning with the end of former President Donald Trump's term. The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) will facilitate these investments through equity, loans, and loan guarantees.
A newly established facility at JBIC will spearhead financial support tailored for Japanese companies seeking to expand overseas into industries deemed strategically significant for Japan's economic security. The ministry has also revised JBIC's regulations, allowing the organization to broaden its investment scope in developed countries, with a focus on automotive and pharmaceutical sectors.
