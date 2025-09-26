Left Menu

Gujarat Sets Sights on 2047 Growth with Vibrant Conference

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Minister Balvantsinh Rajput advocates for aligning district goals with global opportunities. Highlighting Gujarat's growth momentum over two decades from sectors like semiconductors, Rajput vows readiness for future economic challenges while emphasizing industrial expansion through local entrepreneurship and business-friendly policies.

District level 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference' program held in Himmatnagar (Photo Source: Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
At a district-level event held in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput underscored the state government's commitment to elevating Gujarat and India's development by 2047. Speaking at the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference', Rajput labeled Gujarat as a development engine.

He stressed the need for districts to align with global markets. Rajput noted Gujarat's two-decade growth success, with industries from over 180 countries contributing to job creation. Addressing future economic hurdles, he emphasized a self-reliant state leading to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047' and urged support for local entrepreneurship.

Highlighting business-friendly policies, Rajput praised Gujarat's rapid response in establishing a semiconductor plant. He cited this as part of the state's 'Ease of Doing Business' initiatives. Concurrently, local leaders noted the conference would amplify industrial growth and employment in agriculture-focused districts.

