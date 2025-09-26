Left Menu

Foreign Investors Maintain Sell-Off of Japanese Equities Amidst Record-Setting Rally

Foreign investors have continued to sell Japanese equities for two consecutive weeks through September 20, aiming to secure profits from a recent rally. This trend is contributing to the 11th consecutive year of net outflows in Japan. Foreign withdrawal amounted to 1.75 trillion yen, following a previous week's 2.03 trillion yen net outflow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:53 IST
Foreign Investors Maintain Sell-Off of Japanese Equities Amidst Record-Setting Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign investors continued to sell Japanese equities for the second straight week through September 20, indicating a strategic profit-taking amid a record-setting rally. With the market poised for an 11th consecutive year of net outflows by the end of September, overseas sell-offs reached a net 1.75 trillion yen, a recent data release from Japan's Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

Since 2015, foreigners have consistently reduced their Japanese stock holdings in September, with the most substantial withdrawal of 5.48 trillion yen occurring in 2023. The net foreign outflow this month has already reached approximately 3.67 trillion yen. This pattern reflects common practices such as quarter-end rebalancing, risk aversion, and strategic profit-taking after significant gains.

The Nikkei 225 momentarily peaked at a record high of 45,852.75 last Friday. This came after the Bank of Japan opted to leave interest rates untouched in a closely divided decision, alongside announcing intentions to gradually reduce its holdings in exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts. Meanwhile, foreign interest in long-term Japanese bonds has waned, with purchases dropping sharply to just 53.3 billion yen from the previous week's 1.19 trillion yen. In contrast, short-term bills garnered substantial foreign interest, attracting inflows of 990.4 billion yen.

TRENDING

1
PM launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; transfers Rs 10,000 each to bank accounts of 75 lakh women.

PM launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; transfers Rs 10,000 e...

 India
2
Farewell to a Legend: The Retirement of India's MiG-21 Fighter Jets

Farewell to a Legend: The Retirement of India's MiG-21 Fighter Jets

 India
3
Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

 Global
4
Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025