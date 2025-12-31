Spectrum Tug-of-War: 6GHz Band Sparks Debate in Telecom Industry

The government's decision to allocate the upper frequencies of the 6GHz spectrum band for advanced mobile services marks a significant development in India's telecom landscape. This move, as highlighted by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), underscores the commitment to support the expansion of 5G and future 6G networks.

However, the Broadband India Forum (BIF) has expressed disappointment over the National Frequency Allocation Plan's (NFAP) exclusion of lower frequencies in the band for de-licensing, anticipating a setback in policy direction. Internet and tech giants, including Apple and Meta, demand access to the entire 6GHz band for Wi-Fi services.

The divergence in approach underlines a critical debate in India's telecom policy, spotlighting the challenges of balancing diverse industry interests and the nation's digital growth ambitions. The NFAP's decisions are likely to shape the dynamics of India's telecom and tech sectors moving forward.