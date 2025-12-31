Left Menu

Spectrum Tug-of-War: 6GHz Band Sparks Debate in Telecom Industry

The Indian government's decision to allocate upper frequencies in the 6GHz spectrum for mobile services bolsters 5G and future 6G network expansion. While COAI supports this move, the BIF criticizes the omission of de-licensing lower frequencies, highlighting a shift from the anticipated policy, affecting digital innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:09 IST
Spectrum Tug-of-War: 6GHz Band Sparks Debate in Telecom Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's decision to allocate the upper frequencies of the 6GHz spectrum band for advanced mobile services marks a significant development in India's telecom landscape. This move, as highlighted by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), underscores the commitment to support the expansion of 5G and future 6G networks.

However, the Broadband India Forum (BIF) has expressed disappointment over the National Frequency Allocation Plan's (NFAP) exclusion of lower frequencies in the band for de-licensing, anticipating a setback in policy direction. Internet and tech giants, including Apple and Meta, demand access to the entire 6GHz band for Wi-Fi services.

The divergence in approach underlines a critical debate in India's telecom policy, spotlighting the challenges of balancing diverse industry interests and the nation's digital growth ambitions. The NFAP's decisions are likely to shape the dynamics of India's telecom and tech sectors moving forward.

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegati...

 India
2
Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

 India
3
Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025