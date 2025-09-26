Empowering Bihar: PM Modi's Game-Changing Women's Employment Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to launch the ambitious Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, targeting the empowerment of women through self-employment opportunities. Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap hailed the plan as a significant step in women's development, emphasizing PM Modi's continued focus on welfare schemes.

According to official sources, the program will facilitate the transfer of Rs. 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totaling an investment of Rs. 7,500 crore. This initiative, executed via video conferencing, is a testament to the government's commitment to advancing women's status by promoting economic and social independence.

The scheme promises to deliver financial aid to women across diverse sectors such as agriculture, handicrafts, and weaving, with the intention of creating at least one job opportunity per family. As women engage in these livelihood activities, the scheme aims to bolster Bihar's status as a developing state, significantly impacting over 1 crore women across multiple levels within the state.