Delhi High Court Rejects Wankhede's Defamation Suit Over Netflix Series

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, dismissed a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment over the series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood.' The decision came during a hearing presided over by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi represented Wankhede, arguing jurisdiction in Delhi as the series had audiences there, with memes circulating in the capital. However, the court found the suit lacked maintainability, referencing Section 9 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) and underscoring inadequacies in specified legal sections.

Wankhede had sought Rs 2 crore in damages for the misleading portrayal of anti-drug agencies, highlighting the inappropriate depiction of national symbols. The case will be reconsidered if amended, as Justice Kaurav set no immediate date for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)