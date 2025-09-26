Farewell to a Legend: The MiG-21's Final Flight
The MiG-21, a symbol of courage and India's military prowess, was decommissioned after over six decades of service. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded its contributions in major conflicts and as a testimony of India-Russia ties. The ceremony concluded with a symbolic handover to India's future, the Tejas aircraft.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the MiG-21 on Friday, commemorating its formidable role in India's military history. From the 1971 war to the Kargil conflict and the Balakot airstrike, the MiG-21 has been an integral part of India's defense strategy, providing significant strength to the armed forces.
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh led the final sortie of the MiG-21 as the iconic aircraft was decommissioned in Chandigarh. In a symbolic farewell gesture, the Air Chief handed the aircraft's Form 700 logbook to Rajnath Singh. The MiG-21s flew in formation, alongside BAe Hawk Mk132s performing aerial maneuvers, marking an end to its 63-year-long service.
Singh highlighted the MiG-21's contributions and its deep-rooted connection with India-Russia relations. He spoke of its valor during the 1971 war and praised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for keeping the aircraft technically updated. The ceremony concluded with MiG-21s flying alongside Tejas jets, symbolically passing the torch to the next generation.
