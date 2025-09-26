Left Menu

Vodafone Idea's Plea for AGR Relief Set for October 6 Hearing

The Supreme Court has adjourned Vodafone Idea's case for AGR dues relief to October 6. Vodafone seeks to quash additional demands from the DoT related to pre-2016-17 period. They allege unfair actions by DoT, calling for reassessment based on 2020 'Deduction Verification Guidelines'.

Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of Vodafone Idea's plea seeking relief from additional Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) demands by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), setting a new date for October 6.

The plea challenges demands belonging to the pre-2016-17 period, supposedly settled by a prior Supreme Court ruling, and asks for a comprehensive reassessment in line with the 'Deduction Verification Guidelines' issued in February 2020.

Vodafone Idea claims the DoT's demands are unjust and cites computation errors leading to duplicated entries. The case is closely watched as it follows the Supreme Court's 2019 decision mandating telecoms clear their AGR dues over a 10-year period.

