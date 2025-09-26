Soybean Farmers Get a Boost with Bhavantar Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that the Bhavantar Yojana would be introduced for soybean farmers, aiming to bridge the price difference between the market and the minimum support price (MSP). The initiative assures that farmers will not face financial losses under any circumstances.

Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to providing a fair price for the soybean harvest. Following suggestions from farmers' unions, the decision was made to implement the Bhavantar Yojana, ensuring compensation if market prices fall below the MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal.

The Chief Minister also reassured farmers that the government would directly cover the difference between selling prices and MSP. He added that registration for the Yojana is set to begin soon, alongside continued relief efforts for crop damage due to yellow mosaic disease.

