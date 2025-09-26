European Stocks Rise Amid New U.S. Tariffs
European stocks rose despite new U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump targeting the pharmaceutical sector. The Stoxx 600 index gained, led by industrial and financial stocks, while U.S. economic data brought caution to Wall Street. The dollar saw gains, with oil prices increasing as Fed cut bets receded.
European stocks climbed on Friday, defying new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at the pharmaceutical sector, which had earlier unsettled Asian markets.
The Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.5% in morning trade, driven by gains in industrial and financial stocks, with Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 also posting increases.
In financial markets, the dollar showed strength amid receding hopes for future Federal Reserve rate cuts, while U.S. stock futures suggested a modest rise.
