JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

The Indian markets are projected to face ongoing volatility over the forthcoming quarters before settling into a more stable upward trajectory from March onwards, according to Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer at JioBlackRock Mutual Fund.

Kohli indicated that the market outlook is influenced by fundamental, macro, and cyclical factors. While recent earnings trends show inconsistency across various sectors, a stabilization is expected in the coming months.

The fund house, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and global giant BlackRock, aims to distinguish itself in India's crowded mutual fund market by launching the Flexi Cap Fund, benchmarked against the NSE 500 index. The fund leverages BlackRock's Systematic Active Equities approach to offer a potentially low-cost investment solution. The new fund offering is open until October 7.

