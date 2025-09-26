Left Menu

JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund, a partnership between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, anticipates market volatility but expects stability by March. The company has launched a Flexi Cap Fund employing BlackRock's Systematic Active Equities approach, primarily investing in large-cap stocks. The fund aims to offer dynamic and low-cost investment solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:16 IST
JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian markets are projected to face ongoing volatility over the forthcoming quarters before settling into a more stable upward trajectory from March onwards, according to Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer at JioBlackRock Mutual Fund.

Kohli indicated that the market outlook is influenced by fundamental, macro, and cyclical factors. While recent earnings trends show inconsistency across various sectors, a stabilization is expected in the coming months.

The fund house, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and global giant BlackRock, aims to distinguish itself in India's crowded mutual fund market by launching the Flexi Cap Fund, benchmarked against the NSE 500 index. The fund leverages BlackRock's Systematic Active Equities approach to offer a potentially low-cost investment solution. The new fund offering is open until October 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Expands Blacklist of Companies Linked to Israeli Settlements

UN Expands Blacklist of Companies Linked to Israeli Settlements

 Switzerland
2
Sahibzada Farhan let off with a warning for his gun-shot celebration: Tournament sources.

Sahibzada Farhan let off with a warning for his gun-shot celebration: Tourna...

 Global
3
Manipur's Market Awakening: A GST Drive to Curb Illegal Fuel Practices

Manipur's Market Awakening: A GST Drive to Curb Illegal Fuel Practices

 India
4
Tariffs and Inflation Data Stir Global Markets

Tariffs and Inflation Data Stir Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025