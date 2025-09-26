Left Menu

Tariffs and Inflation Data Stir Global Markets

Global markets experienced volatility as investors awaited U.S. inflation data amidst new tariffs on pharmaceuticals. Sterling faced pressure due to concerns over UK public finances, while the Federal Reserve's rate cut bets shifted. Meanwhile, currency and commodity markets showed significant movements, influenced by international economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:49 IST
Tariffs and Inflation Data Stir Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turmoil swept through global markets as traders braced for the latest U.S. inflation data amid fresh pharmaceutical tariffs introduced by the White House. In Asia, stock markets plummeted, with a drop of 1.4% in a broad gauge of shares outside Japan, exacerbated by declines in South Korea and Hong Kong.

European stocks, however, managed to find some relief. The STOXX 600 climbed 0.3% as European drugmakers like Roche and Novo Nordisk rebounded, and investors turned towards euro zone assets amid U.S. interest rate uncertainties. This interplay of factors pushed Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures into a holding pattern.

Sterling continued its downward trajectory as UK markets suffered, pressured by budget concerns and fluctuating yields on UK debt. Meanwhile, commodities showed mixed results, with Brent crude climbing over 4% and gold dropping slightly as the week's economic indicators swayed investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In 'unprecedented operation,' Israeli army takes over mobile phones of Gaza residents to carry Netanyahu UN speech live, reports AP.

In 'unprecedented operation,' Israeli army takes over mobile phones of Gaza ...

 Global
2
Netanyahu's U.N. Speech Highlights Israel's Isolation and Western Shift on Palestine

Netanyahu's U.N. Speech Highlights Israel's Isolation and Western Shift on P...

 Global
3
Empowering Bihar: Women at the Forefront of Progress

Empowering Bihar: Women at the Forefront of Progress

 India
4
Godrej Agrovet's Rs 960 Crore Investment Boosts India's Agri-Food Sector

Godrej Agrovet's Rs 960 Crore Investment Boosts India's Agri-Food Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025