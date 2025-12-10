Federal Reserve's Pivotal Decision Looms Over U.S. Stocks

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged, with investors keenly awaiting a Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates, but there's speculation on whether hawkish commentary will accompany the decision as policymakers navigate inflationary pressures and labor market support.

The lingering impact of the recent government shutdown and uncertainty over future Federal Reserve leadership add to the complexities faced by policymakers. White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett has emerged as a strong contender for the central bank's top position, advocating for interest rate reductions.

Traders have priced in an 89.9% likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, with potential for future easing anticipated. A hawkish rate cut could impact markets significantly, emphasizing inflation concerns and dampening expectations for additional cuts. Meanwhile, earnings reports from major AI players continue to influence market movements, alongside sector-specific economic indicators.

