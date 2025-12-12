Currency Conundrums: Dollar Dips Amid Global Rate Cuts

The dollar experienced a slight recovery on Friday, yet is expected to register a third consecutive weekly decline as the prospect of rate cuts looms in 2024. Recently released UK economic data demonstrating an unexpected contraction in GDP further pressured the sterling.

In the United States, investor focus remains on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. The central bank recently made a rate cut, but investors interpreted Fed Chair Powell's comments as signaling less aggressive future hikes, fueling additional dollar selling.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc are in the spotlight ahead of crucial central bank meetings, with anticipated rate discussions potentially impacting currency valuations globally. The euro also saw fluctuations following European economic developments.

