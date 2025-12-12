Global Currencies Tightrope: Dollar and Sterling Show Economic Strain

The dollar remained stable on Friday but faced its third consecutive weekly decline amid expectations of rate cuts next year. The dollar index was flat at 98.34, marking a weekly drop of 0.64%, while the pound remained unchanged despite the UK economy shrinking unexpectedly over the last three months to October.

The euro climbed to a two-month high on Thursday, trading at $1.1737, as it gained momentum against the weak dollar. The pound also showed resilience, trading near a seven-week high after data supported market anticipation of potential Bank of England rate cuts. European currencies marked their third week of gains against the dollar.

Investors remain uncertain about the trajectory of U.S. monetary policy, with inflation trends and labor market strength in question. As this economic uncertainty coincides with a significant U.S. election year, markets are also attentive to the Federal Reserve's future leadership and its impact on central bank independence.

