Assam Embraces Spirit of Navratri Amidst Festive Grants

Navratri celebrations in Assam have taken a sacred turn as Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Kamakhya Temple. The state supports festival vibes with ₹10,000 grants to 7,817 Durga Puja Committees, ensuring vibrant observance. Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine avatars, symbolizes power, wisdom, and compassion across India.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple on Navratri (PhotoX/@Laxmanacharya54). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The festival of Navratri, celebrated with devotion and fervor, has swept across Assam. On Friday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and First Lady Kumud Devi visited the revered Kamakhya Temple, where they received blessings as they offered prayers at the holy site. The visit underscored a collective hope for welfare and prosperity during this pious occasion.

Expressing his heartfelt wishes, Governor Acharya conveyed optimism that the divine power of Goddess Kamakhya will guide and guard the people of Assam, ushering in an era of peace and harmony. This year's festivities hold special significance on the fourth day, dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, a significant manifestation of Goddess Durga.

Earlier this week, as part of the state government's ongoing commitment to cultural heritage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a financial grant of ₹10,000 to each of 7,817 Durga Puja Committees. The funds aim to support the festive celebrations liberally across the state. This reflects the government's tradition of backing cultural occasions such as Bihu and Bhaona annually.

