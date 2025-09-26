Left Menu

GST Rate Cuts: A Boon for Inflation and Growth Amid Global Challenges

The recent GST rate cuts are anticipated to curb inflation and enhance growth prospects, according to the Finance Ministry. However, persistent tariff uncertainties pose risks to exports, employment, and services due to new US visa fees. The government's reform agenda aims to mitigate these global economic challenges.

Recent cuts in GST rates are set to lower inflation and boost growth prospects, according to insights from the Finance Ministry's monthly report. The government highlights the benefits of these reductions on the country's economic landscape over the coming year.

Despite these promising developments, the Finance Ministry emphasizes the need for caution, pointing out that uncertainties and risks are still prevalent. While current risks seem manageable, the lingering threats include impacts on the export sector, domestic employment, and income due to ongoing tariff uncertainties.

The government points to its reform agenda as a shield against potential adverse effects of trade disruptions. With steadfast reform-driven growth strategies, the nation must remain vigilant against external shocks and global market volatility, underscoring the importance of macroeconomic discipline and adaptive diplomacy.

