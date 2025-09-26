Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Educational Equality at Scholarship Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the government's educational initiatives during a scholarship distribution event. He vowed to rectify delays and ensure funds reach students promptly. Over Rs 13,535 crore has been distributed since 2017, benefiting 27,53,457 students, as part of efforts to support marginalized and underprivileged communities.

UP CM Yogi Adityanth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At a scholarship distribution event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the foundational role education plays in national and state economic progress. He underscored the government's duty to enhance educational opportunities, promising to resolve past delays that left 500,000 Scheduled Caste and Tribe students without scholarships due to late institutional data uploads.

Assuring that funds are secured for all students before Diwali, Adityanath promised direct bank transfers and accountability for any continued lapses. He pointed out past discrepancies where scholarships failed to reach students timely or equitably, highlighting significant improvements since 2017 in distribution efficiency and inclusivity under his administration.

CM Yogi announced substantial advancements, distributing Rs 13,535 crore to over 27 lakh students since 2017, aiming to eradicate inequities and bolster educational access via technology. He praised Prime Minister Modi's policies, including the 'One Nation, One Scholarship' initiative, aligning with India's Right to Education, driving national development and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

