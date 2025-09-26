Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat: Pioneering Growth with Strategic Investments

Vibrant Gujarat hosted a series of conferences promoting investment and innovation in Banaskantha. MOU deals worth Rs 283 crore were inked, aimed at boosting local industries. Officials highlighted initiatives enhancing the state's economic status, positioning Gujarat as a hub for global enterprises and encouraging indigenous industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:59 IST
Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Banaskantha initiative organised in Banaskantha (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Vibrant Gujarat event in Banaskantha marked a significant step towards boosting local industries and forming strategic partnerships to attract investment. Organized as part of the broader Vibrant Gujarat initiative, and overseen by notable figures including Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, the event focused on enhancing economic growth in the district.

During the conference, six Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 283 crore were signed, including a substantial Rs 210 crore deal between the Road and Building Department and SPG Infracon Private Limited. In addition to investment opportunities, 11 help desks and 36 stalls showcased local manufacturing excellence, providing an interactive platform for stakeholders. Industry-focused films and benefit distribution from dignitaries added further value to the program.

Highlighting India's global positioning, Speaker Chaudhary praised initiatives like Make in India, urging citizens to support domestic products. He emphasized Banaskantha's industrial prowess in sectors like marble, agro, and dairy, encouraging innovative ventures and the importance of product value addition. Industries Minister Rajput credited Vibrant Gujarat under Narendra Modi's leadership for the state's economic prominence, noting the rise in per capita income and GDP growth. Future regional conferences and development schemes were also outlined, underscoring the commitment to sustainable industrial advancement.

