Left Menu

RBI Penalizes Muthoot FinCorp for Non-Compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined Muthoot FinCorp Limited Rs 2.7 lakh for failing to comply with norms on 'Internal Ombudsman'. Despite the company's responses, RBI concluded non-compliance, leading to the penalty. This action does not affect any customer agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:15 IST
RBI Penalizes Muthoot FinCorp for Non-Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has levied a penalty of Rs 2.7 lakh on Muthoot FinCorp Limited, citing non-compliance with established norms regarding its 'Internal Ombudsman' function. This decision comes after a thorough statutory inspection was conducted by the central bank, referencing the company's financial position as of March 31, 2024.

Following the inspection, supervisory findings highlighted Muthoot FinCorp's failure to adhere to RBI directions. Consequently, the company received a notice to justify why a penalty should not be enforced for such failures, as per RBI's statement on Friday.

After evaluating Muthoot FinCorp's written and oral defenses, the RBI maintained the charge of non-compliance. The central issue was the company's inability to implement an automatic escalation system for complaints, especially those either partly or entirely rejected by its internal grievance redress mechanism, to its Internal Ombudsman. The penalty is aimed at addressing regulatory lapses without impacting Muthoot FinCorp's agreements with customers. RBI stated that this monetary penalty does not preclude further actions that it might undertake against the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal in Telangana Cash-for-Vote Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal in Telangana Cash-for-Vote Scandal

 India
2
Cybercrime Surge: Data Breach Exposes Vulnerabilities in UK Nurseries

Cybercrime Surge: Data Breach Exposes Vulnerabilities in UK Nurseries

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions: From Bhushan Steel to Salman Rushdie

Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions: From Bhushan Steel to Salman Rushdie

 India
4
Telangana Increases BC Reservation to 42%

Telangana Increases BC Reservation to 42%

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025