Uttarakhand Celebrates GST Bachat Utsav: A New Dawn for Economic Reforms

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister joined the 'GST Bachat Utsav' in Dehradun, highlighting reduced GST rates as a milestone in economic reforms. The cuts aim to boost consumer affordability and strengthen local economies. The initiative coincides with festive occasions, further garnering enthusiasm among traders and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:47 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'GST Bachat Utsav' awareness program in Patel Nagar, Dehradun. The event aimed at enlightening locals about the recent reductions in GST rates. Engaging with traders and residents, the Chief Minister sought feedback on how these changes are impacting their day-to-day lives.

Chief Minister Dhami remarked that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is witnessing a new era of economic reforms. The lowering of GST rates marks a historic move towards improving societal living standards by making consumer goods more affordable. He encouraged traders to inform customers of these reduced rates while also promoting indigenous products to bolster local and national economies.

The rationalized GST rates, effective from September 22, address issues such as the inverted duty structure, making essentials more affordable. Reportedly, prices are expected to reduce by 4 to 6 percent, boosting particularly the rural economy. This economic revamp coincides with the start of festive celebrations, such as Navratri and Diwali, injecting optimism among consumers and businesses alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

