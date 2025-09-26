US-India Trade Talks Linked to Russian Oil Concerns

US trade negotiators have stressed to Indian officials that reducing purchases of Russian oil is key to lowering India's tariff rates and finalizing a trade agreement, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

While trade talks with India are reportedly moving in a positive direction, officials say that more work is required to tackle concerns surrounding U.S. market access, the trade deficit, and India's current oil purchases from Russia.

These issues remain priorities for U.S. officials working toward a mutually beneficial trade deal, said a source, as reported by Reuters. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul)