NCERT Takes Charge: A New Era in Education Certificate Equivalence

The Indian Government has empowered NCERT to handle the equivalence of Class 10th and 12th certificates across various School Boards. Effective September 2025, this shift ensures rigorous academic standards through NCERT's PARAKH, simplifying inter-board student migrations nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:03 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Government has assigned the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) the crucial task of determining the equivalence of Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates from diverse School Education Boards. This move aims to facilitate smooth admission of students to higher education and employment in government sectors across the country.

Published in the e-Gazette on September 6, 2025, by the Ministry of Education, the new notification overrides the previous decision from November 15, 2021, which entrusted the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) with this responsibility. Now, NCERT will implement the changes through PARAKH—its National Assessment Centre under the guidance of the National Education Policy 2020—ensuring a robust and rigorous assessment process.

This updated system covers Central and State Government and private Indian School Boards established through legal and legislative frameworks. NCERT's newfound authority in issuing certificate equivalences aims to harmonize educational standards, thereby simplifying inter-board migrations and providing an all-India level validation of academic credentials. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

