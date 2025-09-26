Enhancing Legislative Clarity: Om Birla Advocates Precision in Law Drafting

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the significance of precise legislative drafting in minimizing judicial intervention, emphasizing the need for clarity and simplicity in crafting laws. Speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) in Chandigarh during a legislative drafting training program, Birla stressed the importance of drafting laws that leave no room for ambiguity.

The emphasis was on adhering to the Indian Constitution's principles, ensuring laws are welfare-oriented and reflect democratic values. Birla noted that strong drafting ensures legal language does not become a point of contention, keeping differences confined to ideological debates. This approach, he suggested, enhances the effectiveness and fairness of legislation.

As part of a national legislative drafting initiative launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2023, the training program saw participation from key officials and speakers. The initiative aims to elevate the capacity of legislative bodies across India, making laws more people-centric and transparent, a vision echoed by Birla during his address.