India's Drive Toward Clean Coal: Innovations and Future Prospects

The Ministry of Coal held a second roadshow focusing on coal gasification, highlighting India's commitment to sustainable energy techniques. With presentations and discussions on cutting-edge technologies, the event emphasized India's aim to reduce imports, enhance energy security, and foster industrial growth through cleaner coal utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:00 IST
Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Coal, together with FICCI, successfully organized the second roadshow on Friday, spotlighting coal gasification technologies in New Delhi. Building on a prior success in Mumbai, the event sought to advance cleaner and more sustainable coal utilization practices in India, as per the Ministry's release.

Key speakers at the event included Rupinder Brar and Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretaries from the Ministry of Coal. They discussed the overarching importance of coal in India's energy framework and the essential adoption of advanced coal gasification technologies to minimize environmental impact, reduce import reliance, and secure the nation's energy future.

Presentations elaborated on surface and underground coal gasification technologies, and featured discussions about investment strategies and regulatory frameworks. The event underscored the Ministry's transparency and commitment to fostering an Aatmanirbhar Bharat through cleaner, more sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

