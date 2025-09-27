Left Menu

Natural Gas Discovery: Oil India Ltd Strikes LNG in Andaman Islands

Oil India Ltd has discovered natural gas reserves in the Andaman Islands. The find, located in the Offshore Andaman Block, is the first reported occurrence of hydrocarbons during the current exploration campaign. Further studies and tests are ongoing to determine the commercial viability of the reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:05 IST
Natural Gas Discovery: Oil India Ltd Strikes LNG in Andaman Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Oil India Ltd has unveiled a significant natural gas discovery off the Andaman Islands, marking a notable event in India's energy sector. The state-owned firm has confirmed the existence of natural gas in the Vijayapuram-2 well within the Offshore Andaman Block.

Initial production tests showed a high methane presence in gas samples, which were collected and tested. The discovery could reduce India's dependence on imported oil and gas if the reserve proves commercially viable.

While further analysis is required, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the potential of the Andaman basin, comparing its resource potential to Guyana-scale fields. This discovery marks the first such hydrocarbon find in the ongoing exploration in the region.

TRENDING

1
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India
2
Modi Launches Massive Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Launches Massive Development Projects in Odisha

 India
3
Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

 United Arab Emirates
4
India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025