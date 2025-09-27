Natural Gas Discovery: Oil India Ltd Strikes LNG in Andaman Islands

Oil India Ltd has unveiled a significant natural gas discovery off the Andaman Islands, marking a notable event in India's energy sector. The state-owned firm has confirmed the existence of natural gas in the Vijayapuram-2 well within the Offshore Andaman Block.

Initial production tests showed a high methane presence in gas samples, which were collected and tested. The discovery could reduce India's dependence on imported oil and gas if the reserve proves commercially viable.

While further analysis is required, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the potential of the Andaman basin, comparing its resource potential to Guyana-scale fields. This discovery marks the first such hydrocarbon find in the ongoing exploration in the region.