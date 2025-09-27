Rahul Gandhi Embarks on Strategic South America Tour

Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha, has initiated a visit to South America. According to a post from Khera's official X account, Gandhi's itinerary includes meetings with political leaders, university students, and the business community across four countries.

This diplomatic mission is Gandhi's latest international engagement, following his U.S. trip earlier this year, where he was received in Boston by Indian Overseas Congress members. During that visit, he raised concerns about India's electoral integrity, specifically in Maharashtra, which led to backlash from the BJP.

Gandhi's South America tour represents an ongoing effort to broaden international connections, as he prepares to discuss issues ranging from politics to business with a diverse set of stakeholders across the continent.

