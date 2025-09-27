Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Embarks on Strategic South America Tour

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi begins a diplomatic South American tour, set to meet with political, academic, and business leaders. This follows his U.S. visit, where he raised issues about India's electoral system, provoking criticism from BJP. His international outreach aims to engage various global stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi Embarks on Strategic South America Tour
Congress leader and media spokesperson Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha, has initiated a visit to South America. According to a post from Khera's official X account, Gandhi's itinerary includes meetings with political leaders, university students, and the business community across four countries.

This diplomatic mission is Gandhi's latest international engagement, following his U.S. trip earlier this year, where he was received in Boston by Indian Overseas Congress members. During that visit, he raised concerns about India's electoral integrity, specifically in Maharashtra, which led to backlash from the BJP.

Gandhi's South America tour represents an ongoing effort to broaden international connections, as he prepares to discuss issues ranging from politics to business with a diverse set of stakeholders across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

