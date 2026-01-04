Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Letter: A Battle for Electoral Integrity in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacks the Election Commission for its handling of the Special Summary Revision (SIR). She accuses the commission of causing mass disenfranchisement and calls its process flawed and chaotic, raising concerns about democracy's integrity and the fairness of electoral practices.
In a fervent plea, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified her criticism of the Election Commission's handling of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) in the state.
In a letter dated January 3, Banerjee lambasted the commission for what she perceived as an 'unplanned, ill-prepared and ad hoc' process, accusing it of procedural violations that threaten democratic foundations.
She warned that if corrective actions aren't taken, the process would lead to 'mass disenfranchisement'. Banerjee also highlighted the alleged informality and inconsistencies in the EC's directives, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.
