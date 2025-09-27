R. Venkataramani's Tenure as Attorney General Extended to 2027

The Central Government has taken a decisive step by extending the tenure of Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani as the Attorney General for India. This extension will see him in office for an additional two years, starting from October 1, 2025, and concludes on September 30, 2027.

Venkataramani, who boasts over four decades of legal expertise, was first appointed to this prestigious position in October 2022, originally set to end his term on September 30, 2025. However, with this new development, his service period has been lengthened, consolidating his role as the primary legal advisor to the Union Government.

The role of the Attorney General, appointed by the President of India under Article 76(1) of the Constitution, is pivotal as he serves at the pleasure of the President, based on the Union Cabinet's recommendation. Venkataramani's re-appointment underscores the trust placed in his legal acumen and advisory capabilities. (ANI)