Climate Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy Amid Ladakh Protests
Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act amid violent protests in Leh over Ladakh statehood demands raises concerns. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains condemns the arrest as a threat to democracy. The protests, involving arson and casualties, sparked calls for Wangchuk’s immediate release.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained at Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), officials confirmed. His arrest followed escalating protests in Leh, demanding statehood for Ladakh, which turned violent, resulting in the torching of a BJP office and fatalities. Wangchuk faces allegations of inciting the unrest.
Before his arrest, Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, ceasing the protest after the violence. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains condemned Wangchuk's detention, calling it an assault on democracy. He described Wangchuk as a pivotal figure for Ladakh and demanded his release, arguing that silencing dissent weakens the democratic fabric.
Wangchuk has been a vocal advocate for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which relates to the autonomy of tribal regions. Meanwhile, continued restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were enforced in Leh, prohibiting large gatherings and unauthorized marches.
